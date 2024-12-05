NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,258 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

