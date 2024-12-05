NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,258 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE EMR opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
