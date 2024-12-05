NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,813,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,193,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.60 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

