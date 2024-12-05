NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,476,009. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

