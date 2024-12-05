Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Guy Sirkes Sells 35,380 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Guy Sirkes sold 35,380 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $59,084.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,133.22. This represents a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

