Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 1,427,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,524,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.