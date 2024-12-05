North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.733-0.806 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $256.6 million-$274.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.3 million. North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.042-3.262 EPS.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

