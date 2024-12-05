NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group makes up about 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.75% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $61,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

