NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

