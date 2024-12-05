NU (NYSE:NU) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.60.

NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NU Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NU has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

