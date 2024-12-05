Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Okta

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,908.95. The trade was a 95.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.