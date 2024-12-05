Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $667-$669 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.29 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.760 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OKTA opened at $86.11 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This trade represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

