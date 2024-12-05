Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Trading Up 5.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. This represents a 40.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.