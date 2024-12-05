ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. 302,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,529. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

