Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 435.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

