OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director David Vennettilli Sells 22,301 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $171,271.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $666.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $60,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

