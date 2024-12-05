Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Victoria Baltrus Sells 8,078 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

