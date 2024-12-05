Oshkosh Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Matthew Field has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Field will assume the position on December 16, 2024, succeeding Michael Pack, who has taken on the role of President of the Company’s Vocational segment and continued to serve as CFO until a successor was named.

Get alerts:

Field, 52, currently holds the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Joby Aviation, Inc., a manufacturer of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Prior to his tenure at Joby Aviation, Field spent over two decades at Ford Motor Company, where he served in various roles including Chief Financial Officer, North America, Corporate General Auditor, and Chief Financial Officer of the Lincoln Motor Company.

As part of his appointment, Field is set to receive a compensation package comprising an annual base salary, participation in the Company’s annual cash incentive plan and equity awards under the 2024 Incentive Stock and Awards Plan. Additionally, he will be eligible for the Company’s executive benefit plans and arrangements, including a two-year Key Executive Employment and Severance Agreement. The Human Resources Committee of Oshkosh’s Board of Directors has approved a sign-on cash bonus of $500,000 for Field, intended to offset a portion of his unvested equity from his previous employer’s plan, along with a one-time grant of restricted stock units valued at $4,500,000 that will vest over a three-year period.

The details of Field’s appointment and the associated compensation and benefits can be found in Oshkosh Corporation’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Ignacio A. Cortina, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, and Secretary of Oshkosh Corporation, signed off on the report in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For more information regarding this announcement, interested parties can refer to the full 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oshkosh’s 8K filing here.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading