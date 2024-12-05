Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

