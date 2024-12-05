Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,010. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $215.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 27.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 20.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

