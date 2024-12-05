PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.13 and last traded at $74.37. Approximately 7,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 79,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXN
PC Connection Stock Down 0.5 %
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.
Insider Activity at PC Connection
In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.