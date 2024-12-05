PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,082 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 17,790.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $918.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

