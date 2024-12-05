PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 90,164 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 134,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

RELL opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director James Benham purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,152.74. This represents a 48.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.