PDT Partners LLC Invests $78,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 617,009 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 231,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 162,670 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 95,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $336,502.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,511.68. The trade was a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,619.08. The trade was a 19.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,256 shares of company stock valued at $674,739. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.46. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

