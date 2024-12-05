PDT Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $327.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

