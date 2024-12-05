PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OmniAb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OmniAb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194,835 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OmniAb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,722,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,038 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 792,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OABI

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.