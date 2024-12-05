PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.
Shares of PECO stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
