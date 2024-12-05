PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

