PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,880 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

