Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 22572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

