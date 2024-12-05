Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,593,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

