Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ichor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 536.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

