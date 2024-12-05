Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $601,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 295.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

