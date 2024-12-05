Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases 5,041 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertex by 6.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 25,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,409,665.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,356.60. The trade was a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $166,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,202,949 shares of company stock worth $192,797,340. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.