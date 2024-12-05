Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after buying an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BOX by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,356,740.29. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

BOX stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

