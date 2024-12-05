Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $22,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $18,652,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.