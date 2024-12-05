Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 23.2 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

MRVL stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.