Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,426,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,918,587 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

