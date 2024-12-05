Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 2,336 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,107.20. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,282.50. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -293.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

