Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

