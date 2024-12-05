Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 1,952 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 324.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 66.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Get Our Latest Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.