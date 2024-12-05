Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 503 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 269.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Barclays began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.