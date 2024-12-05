Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 503 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 269.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance
Shares of VRTS opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
