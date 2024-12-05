Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 5,559 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 295.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Veritex by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Up 0.9 %

VBTX opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. This represents a 21.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.