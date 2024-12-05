Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

