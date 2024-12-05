Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $216,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1,723.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $199.86 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $206.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.