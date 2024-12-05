Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,952 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the third quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 805,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 377,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

