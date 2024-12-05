Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $185,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

KEY opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,877.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.