Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 606,416 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $47,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.