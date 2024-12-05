Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 49,014.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $39,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hess by 424.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,085,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 255.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Hess by 295.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 62,966 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $18,385,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $143.97 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

