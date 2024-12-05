Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $57.86 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 939,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 698.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

