Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $70.96 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 140,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Gartner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Gartner by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,560 shares of company stock valued at $37,909,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $522.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

