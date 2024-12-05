Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,948,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Solventum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,711,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

